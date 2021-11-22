CS Fullerton faces UTRGV

Cal State Fullerton (2-2) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-2)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Rio Grande Valley plays host to Cal State Fullerton in an early season matchup. Cal State Fullerton beat San Diego by two points on the road on Friday, while Texas Rio Grande Valley is coming off of an 89-87 loss in South Padre Island on Saturday to Northern Arizona.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Mike Adewunmi, Ricky Nelson and Marek Nelson have collectively scored 42 percent of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s points this season. For Cal State Fullerton, E.J. Anosike, Damari Milstead and Tray Maddox Jr. have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Justin Johnson has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 68.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vaqueros have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Titans. Texas Rio Grande Valley has 41 assists on 80 field goals (51.3 percent) over its past three outings while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 28 of 73 field goals (38.4 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Texas Rio Grande Valley offense has averaged 76.7 possessions per game this season, ranking the Vaqueros 20th nationally. Cal State Fullerton has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65.3 possessions per game (ranked 309th).

