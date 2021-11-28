CS Northridge 56, San Diego 52

CS NORTHRIDGE (3-3)
Eyisi 3-9 2-2 8, Gray 2-7 0-0 4, D.Brown 5-8 2-2 12, Wright 6-16 4-4 16, Harrick 3-8 0-0 6, James 0-1 0-0 0, Hardy 3-7 0-0 6, Okereke 2-4 0-0 4, Beane 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 8-8 56.
SAN DIEGO (4-4)
T.Brown 3-7 0-0 6, Calcaterra 2-11 0-0 4, Monroe 2-7 2-2 6, Townsend 1-8 1-2 3, Earlington 7-13 2-3 20, Pinchuk 2-3 2-2 6, McKinney 2-6 0-0 4, Berger 0-3 0-0 0, Parrish 1-1 1-1 3, Reath 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 8-10 52.
Halftime_CS Northridge 30-18. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 0-9 (D.Brown 0-1, James 0-1, Harrick 0-2, Wright 0-5), San Diego 4-22 (Earlington 4-7, Reath 0-1, McKinney 0-2, Monroe 0-2, Townsend 0-2, Berger 0-3, Calcaterra 0-5). Rebounds_CS Northridge 31 (Eyisi 8), San Diego 38 (T.Brown, Earlington 9). Assists_CS Northridge 6 (D.Brown, Wright 2), San Diego 8 (Monroe 5). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 14, San Diego 10. A_889 (5,100).
