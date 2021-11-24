Trending:
CS Northridge 71, Saint Katherine 62

November 24, 2021 7:21 pm
SAINT KATHERINE (0-1)

Clouet 5-15 4-4 16, Durham 1-4 0-0 2, Tarpley 9-15 1-2 22, Baptiste 3-8 2-2 9, Meza 2-8 0-0 5, Jackson 2-6 0-0 5, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Lloyd-Watson 0-1 1-2 1, Stanford 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-60 8-10 62.

CS NORTHRIDGE (2-3)

Eyisi 4-5 0-0 8, Gray 4-7 5-6 13, Brown 2-4 2-5 7, Wright 0-6 0-0 0, Harrick 5-10 0-0 13, Hardy 3-6 1-2 8, Okereke 4-9 1-2 9, Beane 0-1 0-0 0, Rains 2-4 2-2 7, James 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 27-55 11-17 71.

Halftime_CS Northridge 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Saint Katherine 8-24 (Tarpley 3-4, Clouet 2-9, Jackson 1-2, Baptiste 1-4, Meza 1-4, Lloyd-Watson 0-1), CS Northridge 6-17 (Harrick 3-7, Brown 1-1, Rains 1-2, Hardy 1-3, Wright 0-4). Rebounds_Saint Katherine 30 (Clouet 10), CS Northridge 33 (Gray, Brown, Okereke 7). Assists_Saint Katherine 13 (Meza 4), CS Northridge 13 (Gray 4). Total Fouls_Saint Katherine 18, CS Northridge 12. A_233 (2,400).

