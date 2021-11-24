Trending:
CS Northridge defeats Saint Katherine College 71-62

November 24, 2021 7:42 pm
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Christian Gray had 13 points and seven rebounds as Cal State Northridge defeated NAIA-member Saint Katherine College 71-62 on Wednesday.

Brendan Harrick had 13 points for Cal State Northridge (2-3). Fidelis Okereke added seven rebounds. Darius Brown II had seven rebounds.

Atin Wright was held scoreless. The Matadors’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

Tavon Tarpley had 22 points for the Firebirds. Kody Clouet added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

