CSUN goes up against San Diego

Cal State Northridge (2-3) vs. San Diego (4-3)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge and San Diego both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned victories in their last game. San Diego earned a 64-52 win in Paradise over Illinois-Chicago on Friday, while Cal State Northridge won 71-62 at home against Saint Katherine College on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Northridge has relied heavily on its seniors. Elijah Hardy, Christian Gray, Onyi Eyisi and Darius Brown II have collectively accounted for 51 percent all Matadors points this season.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Hardy has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Matadors have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Toreros. San Diego has 27 assists on 71 field goals (38 percent) over its past three contests while Cal State Northridge has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: San Diego’s offense has turned the ball over 12.4 times per game this year, but is averaging 15.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.