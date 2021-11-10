On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Cummings scores 25 to lift Colgate over Northeastern 65-58

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 12:27 am
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Cummings had a career-high 25 points as Colgate topped Northeastern 65-58 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Cummings hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Tucker Richardson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Colgate. Ryan Moffatt added seven rebounds. Jeff Woodward had four assists.

Jahmyl Telfort had 17 points for the Huskies (0-1). Chris Doherty added 14 points and eight rebounds. Shaquille Walters had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

