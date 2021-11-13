On Air: Meet the Press
Curry carries UT Martin past Miami-Hamilton 94-66

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:30 pm
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — KK Curry had 22 points as UT Martin easily defeated Miami-Hamilton 94-66 on Saturday.

KJ Simon added 20 points and Darius Simmons had 19 points for UT Martin (1-1). Chris Nix added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Kaleb Taylor had 18 points for the Harriers. Ryan Marchal and King Goss had 17 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

