Czech Republic coach Šilhavý tests positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 9:07 am
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic will be without coach Jaroslav Šilhavý for next week’s final World Cup qualifier after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Assistant coach Jiří Chytrý will be in charge of the match against Estonia on Nov. 16 and a friendly against Kuwait on Thursday.

The team said Monday that Šilhavý has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and didn’t meet with any staff members over the last 12 days.

The Czech Republic is tied with Wales in second place in Group E. Belgium is five points ahead.

Only the top team from each group qualifies automatically for the World Cup in Qatar. The second-place finishers go into the playoffs.

___

