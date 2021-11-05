On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dallas assistant Varas hired as US Under-20 national coach

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 4:22 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas assistant Mikey Varas was hired Friday as head coach of the U.S. under-20 national team.

Varas served as Luchi Gonzalez’s assistant for three seasons with the Major League Soccer club.

The U.S. will be trying to qualify for the 2023 Under-20 World Cup. The 2021 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

