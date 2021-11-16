Dartmouth 114, Lyndon State 74

LYNDON STATE (0-1)

Trapani 0-3 1-2 1, Carlisle 10-15 6-6 31, Falkenburg 5-11 0-0 13, Fredsell 2-5 0-1 5, Harris 4-6 0-0 9, Bukle 3-8 0-0 9, Peralta 2-2 0-0 6, Phillips 0-3 0-2 0, Haviland 0-0 0-0 0, Roy 0-1 0-0 0, McCann 0-1 0-0 0, Kuhnert 0-0 0-0 0, Burridge 0-1 0-0 0, Elhag 0-1 0-0 0, Bergmans 0-0 0-0 0, Lyons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 7-11 74.

DARTMOUTH (2-1)

Ogbu 1-3 2-4 4, Rai 6-8 1-1 13, Barry 5-5 0-0 15, Samuels 2-3 0-0 5, Slajchert 1-2 0-0 2, Krystowiak 5-7 2-3 12, Myrthil 3-3 0-0 7, Robinson 4-5 0-0 10, McRae 3-6 0-0 7, Wade 3-5 3-4 10, Neskovic 2-3 0-0 4, Dimitrijevic 1-2 0-0 2, Haskins 3-6 0-0 8, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Cornish 1-5 0-0 2, Reaves 2-4 0-0 4, Blaufeld 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 46-76 8-12 114.

Halftime_Dartmouth 57-35. 3-Point Goals_Lyndon State 15-27 (Carlisle 5-6, Falkenburg 3-5, Bukle 3-6, Peralta 2-2, Harris 1-2, Fredsell 1-4, Burridge 0-1, Roy 0-1), Dartmouth 14-32 (Barry 5-5, Robinson 2-3, Haskins 2-4, Myrthil 1-1, Samuels 1-2, Wade 1-2, McRae 1-3, Blaufeld 1-4, Ogbu 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Slajchert 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Cornish 0-3). Rebounds_Lyndon State 24 (Bukle 4), Dartmouth 37 (Rai 8). Assists_Lyndon State 15 (Fredsell 6), Dartmouth 20 (Wade, Dimitrijevic 3). Total Fouls_Lyndon State 12, Dartmouth 16. A_523 (2,100).

