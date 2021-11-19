Davidson 72, Penn 60

DAVIDSON (2-2)

Brajkovic 6-11 0-0 14, Mennenga 7-10 2-2 17, Jones 4-8 2-2 13, Loyer 3-9 4-4 10, Lee 5-8 0-0 12, Watson 2-4 2-3 6, Huffman 0-3 0-0 0, Boachie-Yiadom 0-0 0-0 0, Kristensen 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0, Thrastarson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 10-11 72.

PENN (2-4)

Martz 2-8 0-0 6, Lorca-Lloyd 3-6 1-2 7, Charles 2-9 0-1 5, Dingle 5-13 0-0 13, Williams 5-6 0-0 10, Monroe 2-4 2-2 6, Spinoso 1-1 2-2 4, Moshkovitz 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 1-3 4, Slajchert 1-2 0-0 3, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Holland 0-0 0-0 0, Larson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-52 6-10 60.

Halftime_Davidson 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 8-18 (Jones 3-6, Brajkovic 2-3, Lee 2-4, Mennenga 1-1, Huffman 0-1, Loyer 0-3), Penn 8-27 (Dingle 3-9, Martz 2-7, Smith 1-1, Slajchert 1-2, Charles 1-7, Moshkovitz 0-1). Rebounds_Davidson 25 (Brajkovic 11), Penn 25 (Lorca-Lloyd 8). Assists_Davidson 19 (Brajkovic 6), Penn 11 (Dingle 4). Total Fouls_Davidson 12, Penn 16.

