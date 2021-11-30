Davidson 75, Charlotte 58

DAVIDSON (5-2)

Brajkovic 1-4 1-2 3, Mennenga 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 5-7 5-5 18, Loyer 2-4 2-2 8, Lee 9-17 8-8 32, Huffman 2-5 0-0 4, Watson 2-5 2-2 6, Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Kristensen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 18-19 75.

CHARLOTTE (3-3)

Khalifa 7-12 1-1 18, Butler 1-8 0-0 2, Threadgill 0-2 0-0 0, Trapp 3-7 0-0 6, Young 3-11 2-2 10, Cannon 4-6 0-0 9, Braswell 2-5 2-2 8, Vasic 1-3 0-0 3, Garcia 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-57 5-5 58.

Halftime_Davidson 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 11-21 (Lee 6-12, Jones 3-4, Loyer 2-4, Brajkovic 0-1), Charlotte 9-27 (Khalifa 3-5, Braswell 2-4, Young 2-7, Vasic 1-1, Cannon 1-2, Threadgill 0-1, Trapp 0-3, Butler 0-4). Fouled Out_Braswell. Rebounds_Davidson 32 (Lee 14), Charlotte 27 (Butler 7). Assists_Davidson 14 (Mennenga 4), Charlotte 13 (Trapp, Young 4). Total Fouls_Davidson 11, Charlotte 14. A_4,258 (9,105).

