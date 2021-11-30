Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Davidson 75, Charlotte 58

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 9:02 pm
< a min read
      

DAVIDSON (5-2)

Brajkovic 1-4 1-2 3, Mennenga 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 5-7 5-5 18, Loyer 2-4 2-2 8, Lee 9-17 8-8 32, Huffman 2-5 0-0 4, Watson 2-5 2-2 6, Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Kristensen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 18-19 75.

CHARLOTTE (3-3)

Khalifa 7-12 1-1 18, Butler 1-8 0-0 2, Threadgill 0-2 0-0 0, Trapp 3-7 0-0 6, Young 3-11 2-2 10, Cannon 4-6 0-0 9, Braswell 2-5 2-2 8, Vasic 1-3 0-0 3, Garcia 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-57 5-5 58.

Halftime_Davidson 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 11-21 (Lee 6-12, Jones 3-4, Loyer 2-4, Brajkovic 0-1), Charlotte 9-27 (Khalifa 3-5, Braswell 2-4, Young 2-7, Vasic 1-1, Cannon 1-2, Threadgill 0-1, Trapp 0-3, Butler 0-4). Fouled Out_Braswell. Rebounds_Davidson 32 (Lee 14), Charlotte 27 (Butler 7). Assists_Davidson 14 (Mennenga 4), Charlotte 13 (Trapp, Young 4). Total Fouls_Davidson 11, Charlotte 14. A_4,258 (9,105).

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony