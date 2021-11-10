On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Davis carries Jacksonville over Trinity Baptist 79-43

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 12:18 am
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Davis had 12 points as Jacksonville easily beat Trinity Baptist 79-43 on Tuesday night.

Bryce Workman had 12 points for Jacksonville (1-0). Osayi Osifo added 12 points and seven rebounds. George Pridgett had 10 points.

Tyrece Freeman had 15 points for the Eagles. Jacari Richardson added three points and one rebound.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

