Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Davis scores 21 to lead SMU past Sam Houston St. 75-66

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 10:21 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 21 points as SMU beat Sam Houston 75-66 on Wednesday night.

Emmanuel Bandoumel had 13 points for SMU (4-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Bandoumel and Stefan Todorovic made three 3-pointers each as SMU made a season-high 13 from distance. Jahmar Young Jr. added three blocks.

Savion Flagg had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearkats (2-4). Demarkus Lampley added 16 points. Tristan Ikpe had 13 rebounds.

___

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree