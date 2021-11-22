Trending:
Daye scores 19 to carry Fordham past Akron 63-43

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 7:38 pm
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Daye Jr. had 19 points as Fordham romped past Akron 63-43 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday night.

Daye made 8 of 10 free throws.

Darius Quisenberry had 17 points for Fordham (3-2). Kyle Rose added seven rebounds and Antrell Charlton had seven rebounds.

Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds for the Zips (2-2).

