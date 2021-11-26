Dayton 67, Illinois 53

ILLINOIS (3-1)
Bostic 1-5 0-0 2, Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-10 3-4 12, Nye 2-10 0-0 4, Peebles 2-4 0-0 6, Rembert 0-0 0-0 0, Robins 1-2 1-2 3, Lopes 2-3 0-0 4, Rubin 1-3 3-8 5, Anastasieska 4-11 0-0 9, Amusan 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie 4-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-57 7-14 53
DAYTON (3-2)
Whitehead 2-4 3-4 7, Bradshaw 1-2 2-4 5, Cook 7-16 4-4 21, Giacone 5-12 2-2 17, Whalen 3-10 0-0 9, Perez 1-4 0-0 2, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-4 1-2 1, Magassa 2-3 1-4 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 13-20 67
|Illinois
|14
|16
|12
|11
|—
|53
|Dayton
|22
|10
|20
|15
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Illinois 6-16 (Bostic 0-2, Brown 3-4, Nye 0-4, Peebles 2-2, Robins 0-1, Anastasieska 1-2, Amusan 0-1), Dayton 12-23 (Bradshaw 1-1, Cook 3-7, Giacone 5-9, Whalen 3-5, Brown 0-1). Assists_Illinois 8 (Peebles 2), Dayton 13 (Bradshaw 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 36 (McKenzie 3-6), Dayton 38 (Whitehead 5-7). Total Fouls_Illinois 22, Dayton 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
