Dayton 74, No. 4 Kansas 73

DAYTON (2-3)
Camara 6-10 2-2 14, Holmes 6-9 4-7 16, Blakney 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 5-10 0-0 10, Weaver 4-7 3-4 14, Brea 4-10 0-2 10, Amzil 1-1 2-4 4, Sissoko 2-4 0-0 4, Greer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 11-19 74.
KANSAS (4-1)
McCormack 2-6 1-2 5, Agbaji 8-17 3-7 21, Braun 8-12 1-2 17, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, R.Martin 7-11 2-4 17, J.Wilson 0-4 1-4 1, Lightfoot 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman-Lands 0-3 0-0 0, Yesufu 2-4 1-1 5, Clemence 1-1 0-0 3, Pettiford 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 9-20 73.
Halftime_Kansas 45-35. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 5-18 (Weaver 3-6, Brea 2-7, Blakney 0-1, Camara 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Smith 0-2), Kansas 4-19 (Agbaji 2-6, Clemence 1-1, R.Martin 1-4, Braun 0-1, Coleman-Lands 0-2, Yesufu 0-2, J.Wilson 0-3). Rebounds_Dayton 32 (Camara 7), Kansas 25 (Braun 10). Assists_Dayton 12 (Smith 6), Kansas 11 (Braun 6). Total Fouls_Dayton 15, Kansas 17.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments