Dayton shocks No. 4 Kansas on buzzer-beater in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Mustapha Amzil hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer, and Dayton beat No. 4 Kansas 74-73 on Friday.

Kansas’ David McCormack blocked Malachi Smith’s layup with 3 seconds left. Amzil picked up the loose ball, and his shot went off the rim and backboard before going in.

After Smith cut the deficit to 73-72 on a layup, McCormack was called for an offensive foul with 9 seconds to play.

Ochai Agbaji scored four of his 21 points during a late 6-0 run, helping Kansas take a 73-70 advantage with just over a minute remaining.

Dayton (3-3) had five players score in double figures. DaRon Holmes II had 16 points, and Toumani Camara and Elijah Weaver both added 14.

Christian Braun had 17 points for Kansas (4-1).

NO. 6 BAYLOR 75, MICHIGAN STATE 58

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — James Akinjo scored 15 points and Baylor blew the game open after halftime to beat Michigan State for the Battle 4 Atlantis championship.

The reigning national champions led just 38-36 at the break. But they began to take control in the opening minutes of the second half. The Bears (7-0) used an 8-0 run to stretch out to a double-digit lead and never let Michigan State within single digits again.

Freshman Kendall Brown added 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Akinjo was selected Atlantis MVP.

Gabe Brown scored 13 points for the Spartans (5-2).

NO. 3 PURDUE 97, OMAHA 40

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 20 points in 16 minutes, and Purdue pounded Omaha.

The Boilermakers improved to 6-0 for the first first since 2015-16 and just the fourth time in coach Matt Painter’s tenure.

Omaha (1-5) was led by Darrius Hughes with 13 points. It lost its fifth straight — all on the road.

NO. 15 TENNESSEE 80, TENNESSEE TECH 69

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored eight of his 12 points during a key second-half spurt and Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech.

Olivia Nkamhoua led Tennessee (4-1) with 18 points. Kennedy Chandler had 15 points and five steals. John Fulkerson scored 14 points, and Santiago Vescovi finished with 13.

Jr. Clay led Tennessee Tech (2-4) with 19 points.

NO. 22 UCONN 70, VCU 63, OT

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — R.J. Cole scored 26 points and Isaiah Whaley hit two late 3-pointers in his return to the lineup, helping UConn beat VCU 70-63 in overtime for third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Whaley had 16 points for the Huskies (6-1), including a tying 3 late in regulation and the go-ahead 3 at the 3:54 mark in OT. He also came up with a punctuating three-point play with 4.5 seconds left.

UConn won despite shooting just 33% while committing 22 turnovers, with Whaley’s 3 standing as the only basket in overtime for either team until the final 12 seconds.

Jayden Nunn scored 21 points for the Rams (3-4), who led by four late in regulation. VCU had its own offensive troubles, shooting 36% and going 2 for 9 in the extra period.

