Defending NCAA champion Stanford routs Morgan State 91-36

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 9:23 pm
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Francesca Belibi scored 12 points, Lexie Hull added 11 points and defending NCAA champion Stanford beat Morgan State 91-36 on Thursday in its season opener.

Cameron Brink had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the third-ranked Cardinal. Stanford scored 47 bench points and 14 out of 15 players scored.

Adia Brisker scored 22 points for Morgan State (0-2).

NO. 7 BAYLOR 81, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 54

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith had 21 points with 16 rebounds, Ja’mee Asberry added 17 points with five 3-pointers and Baylor beat Texas-Arlington.

Asberry, the junior transfer from Oklahoma State, put the Bears (2-0) ahead to stay with a tiebreaking layup just 1:38 before halftime.

Starr Jacobs scored 14 points, all in the first half for the Lady Mavs in their opener.

NO. 9 IOWA 91, SAMFORD 54

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 20 points, Caitlin Clark added 19 and Iowa routed Samford 91-54 on Thursday night.

Iowa (2-0) led just 20-12 with 1:32 left in the first quarter before closing the half on a 27-10 run started by Clark with her first field goal.

Andrea Cournoyer led Samford with 15 points in its opener.

