Deing scores 26 to lead UTSA over Lamar 79-73

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dhieu Deing had 26 points as UTSA beat Lamar 79-73 on Wednesday.

Jordan Ivy-Curry and Jacob Germany added 13 points apiece for UTSA (4-3).

Davion Buster had 22 points for the Cardinals (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. C.J. Roberts added 17 points. Valentin Catt had 11 points.

