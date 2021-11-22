Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68

APPALACHIAN ST. (2-3)

Huntley 1-2 0-0 3, Almonacy 1-11 0-0 2, Delph 13-17 6-8 39, Forrest 2-12 5-6 10, Gregory 0-0 1-3 1, Duhart 0-0 2-2 2, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Mantis 0-0 0-0 0, Harcum 1-2 0-0 3, Eads 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 14-19 68.

DELAWARE (3-1)

Carr 3-3 6-6 12, Painter 6-8 5-6 17, Allen 8-11 0-1 22, Anderson 0-6 4-4 4, Nelson 6-9 2-2 15, Asamoah 1-3 1-2 3, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Arletti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-41 18-21 75.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 10-24 (Delph 7-10, Harcum 1-2, Huntley 1-2, Forrest 1-6, Almonacy 0-4), Delaware 7-19 (Allen 6-9, Nelson 1-3, Painter 0-1, Asamoah 0-2, Anderson 0-4). Fouled Out_Gregory, Allen. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 17 (Duhart 5), Delaware 21 (Painter 8). Assists_Appalachian St. 7 (Almonacy 3), Delaware 9 (Carr, Painter, Anderson, Nelson 2). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 20, Delaware 18. A_386 (7,186).

