Delaware 75, LIU 67

LIU (1-5)
Flowers 6-12 0-0 14, Kante 6-12 5-6 17, Penn 7-14 2-2 17, Rivera 3-7 0-0 8, Wood 2-7 0-0 4, K.Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-58 9-10 67.
DELAWARE (5-3)
Carr 8-11 1-1 18, Painter 4-9 3-4 11, Allen 4-8 2-2 11, Anderson 5-12 0-0 13, Nelson 4-10 3-4 12, J.Davis 2-7 1-4 5, Arletti 2-5 0-0 5, Peterson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 10-15 75.
Halftime_Delaware 45-33. 3-Point Goals_LIU 6-24 (Rivera 2-5, Flowers 2-8, K.Davis 1-3, Penn 1-5, Kante 0-1, Wood 0-2), Delaware 7-19 (Anderson 3-6, Arletti 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Carr 1-3, Allen 1-4, J.Davis 0-1, Peterson 0-1). Rebounds_LIU 34 (Kante 9), Delaware 30 (Painter, Nelson, J.Davis 6). Assists_LIU 16 (Penn 6), Delaware 13 (Anderson 5). Total Fouls_LIU 15, Delaware 14. A_1,451 (5,000).
