Delaware 83, Siena 63

DELAWARE (1-1)
Carr 2-3 5-6 9, Painter 7-9 1-2 16, Allen 6-9 1-1 15, Anderson 4-9 0-0 9, Nelson 7-13 4-4 19, Asamoah 1-4 0-0 3, Arletti 0-2 4-4 4, Davis 4-7 0-0 8, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Curtis 0-0 0-0 0, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Rullo 0-0 0-0 0, Ogunbo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 15-17 83.
SIENA (0-2)
Baer 1-3 0-0 3, Stormo 3-10 3-4 9, Carpenter 3-12 2-2 9, Gaines 3-8 2-2 8, Rogers 7-13 0-0 20, Hopkins 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 2-2 3-4 7, Mahala 2-2 0-0 4, Tertsea 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 10-12 63.
Halftime_Delaware 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 6-15 (Allen 2-4, Painter 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Asamoah 1-4, Davis 0-1), Siena 9-14 (Rogers 6-7, Baer 1-1, Carpenter 1-2, Hopkins 1-3, Stormo 0-1). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Delaware 33 (Painter 10), Siena 25 (Gaines 10). Assists_Delaware 8 (Carr, Allen 2), Siena 10 (Baer, Carpenter 3). Total Fouls_Delaware 12, Siena 16. A_5,842 (15,229).
