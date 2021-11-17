Delaware 85, La Salle 82, OT

LA SALLE (1-2)

Moore 3-8 8-10 14, Brickus 6-11 1-1 15, Clark 7-17 3-4 18, Nickelberry 5-13 0-0 12, Ray 5-10 2-6 14, Kenney 0-3 3-4 3, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Izay 2-2 0-0 4, Doucoure 0-0 0-0 0, Brantley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 17-25 82.

DELAWARE (2-1)

Carr 1-8 3-4 5, Painter 6-8 5-6 19, Allen 11-17 8-12 35, Anderson 3-11 4-4 10, Nelson 2-10 1-2 6, Asamoah 0-3 4-4 4, Arletti 1-1 1-1 3, Davis 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 24-59 29-37 85.

Halftime_Delaware 35-30. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 7-24 (Brickus 2-5, Nickelberry 2-6, Ray 2-6, Clark 1-4, Moore 0-1, Kenney 0-2), Delaware 8-26 (Allen 5-10, Painter 2-3, Nelson 1-6, Carr 0-1, Asamoah 0-2, Anderson 0-4). Fouled Out_Ray, Kenney, Gill, Carr, Painter. Rebounds_La Salle 39 (Ray 16), Delaware 32 (Painter 12). Assists_La Salle 15 (Brickus 6), Delaware 12 (Painter 5). Total Fouls_La Salle 29, Delaware 19. A_2,032 (5,000).

