Delaware St. 80, Cairn 41

CAIRN (0-0)
Murray 5-13 0-0 11, Cain 2-10 0-1 4, M.Lucas 1-6 0-0 3, Mitchell 1-8 0-1 2, J.Rivera 2-6 0-0 4, Clark 3-7 3-5 9, C.Rivera 1-4 0-0 3, Aycoth 1-3 0-0 3, Phillips 0-3 2-2 2, Dolan 0-3 0-0 0, Eichenauer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-65 5-9 41.
DELAWARE ST. (0-0)
Jenneto 2-11 1-2 6, Sodom 3-7 1-2 7, Carter 4-15 3-3 11, Fragala 6-10 0-0 16, Perkins 3-5 0-1 7, C.Smith 5-5 0-1 10, Baucum 3-7 0-0 7, Staten 5-8 1-2 11, Deadwyler 0-3 0-0 0, Palmer 0-0 1-2 1, Richardson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 33-73 7-13 80.
Halftime_Delaware St. 37-15. 3-Point Goals_Cairn 4-31 (Aycoth 1-3, C.Rivera 1-3, M.Lucas 1-6, Murray 1-6, Eichenauer 0-1, Dolan 0-2, Phillips 0-2, J.Rivera 0-2, Mitchell 0-6), Delaware St. 7-24 (Fragala 4-7, Baucum 1-2, Perkins 1-2, Jenneto 1-5, Deadwyler 0-2, Staten 0-2, Carter 0-4). Rebounds_Cairn 35 (Clark 10), Delaware St. 55 (Sodom 9). Assists_Cairn 8 (J.Rivera, C.Rivera 2), Delaware St. 16 (Perkins 6). Total Fouls_Cairn 14, Delaware St. 15. A_1,000 (3,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments