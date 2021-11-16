Delaware St. 84, Regent University 30

REGENT UNIVERSITY (0-4)

Marie-Joseph 0-2 0-0 0, Hammack-Fitzgerald 1-4 0-0 2, Holland 1-8 0-0 2, K.Smith 3-10 2-5 11, Walston 2-8 0-1 5, Adjei 1-6 3-3 5, Riggins 2-4 0-0 4, Nyce 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 0-3 1-2 1, Cox 0-1 0-0 0, Bentley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-50 6-11 30.

DELAWARE ST. (2-2)

Jenneto 5-8 2-2 15, Sodom 2-3 0-0 4, Carter 5-8 0-0 13, Fragala 6-9 0-0 15, Perkins 4-9 2-2 11, C.Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Baucum 1-8 0-0 2, Richardson 3-7 0-0 8, Staten 4-8 2-3 11, Palmer 0-1 0-0 0, Deadwyler 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-66 6-7 84.

Halftime_Delaware St. 46-9. 3-Point Goals_Regent University 4-13 (K.Smith 3-4, Walston 1-2, Nyce 0-1, Riggins 0-1, Adjei 0-2, Holland 0-3), Delaware St. 14-31 (Carter 3-4, Jenneto 3-5, Fragala 3-6, Richardson 2-5, Perkins 1-2, Deadwyler 1-3, Staten 1-3, Baucum 0-3). Rebounds_Regent University 28 (Adjei 5), Delaware St. 43 (C.Smith 10). Assists_Regent University 5 (Walston 2), Delaware St. 22 (Perkins 10). Total Fouls_Regent University 13, Delaware St. 15. A_1,100 (3,000).

