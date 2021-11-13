Delaware St. plays Rider

Delaware State (1-1) vs. Rider (1-1)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays Delaware State in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Friday. Rider beat Coppin State by 12 points, while Delaware State fell 91-78 to Salisbury.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Rider has relied on senior leadership while Delaware State has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Dimencio Vaughn, Dwight Murray Jr. and Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson have combined to score 54 percent of Rider’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Corey Perkins, Khyrie Staten and Christopher Smith have collectively scored 33 percent of the team’s points this year.DOMINANT DOMINIK: Dominik Fragala has connected on 44.4 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider is ranked second among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Broncs have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.

