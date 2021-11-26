DePaul 77, N. Kentucky 68

N. KENTUCKY (2-2)

Bohm 2-9 0-0 5, Nelson 2-6 0-0 4, Faulkner 4-10 2-4 14, Pivorius 2-4 0-0 6, Vinson 2-6 6-6 10, Warrick 8-23 4-4 23, Brandon 3-6 0-0 6, Sims 0-3 0-0 0, Langdon 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-68 12-14 68.

DEPAUL (4-0)

Gebrewhit 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 4-8 2-2 10, Jones 5-6 4-6 15, Ongenda 8-11 1-1 17, Freeman-Liberty 8-15 2-4 20, Terry 2-4 0-0 5, McCauley 0-3 0-0 0, Anei 1-2 0-0 2, Favre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 9-13 77.

Halftime_DePaul 39-30. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 10-26 (Faulkner 4-8, Warrick 3-9, Pivorius 2-4, Bohm 1-3, Sims 0-1, Vinson 0-1), DePaul 6-17 (Freeman-Liberty 2-3, Gebrewhit 2-6, Jones 1-1, Terry 1-3, Favre 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McCauley 0-2). Rebounds_N. Kentucky 39 (Brandon 7), DePaul 37 (Freeman-Liberty 12). Assists_N. Kentucky 10 (Vinson 4), DePaul 14 (Terry 4). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 14, DePaul 12.

