DePaul 78, Northwestern 75

NORTHWESTERN (3-1)
Shaw 7-12 0-3 14, Walsh 4-10 1-2 9, Brown 7-18 0-0 16, Burton 5-13 4-7 15, Wood 1-4 0-2 2, Mott 2-5 0-0 4, Satterwhite 1-3 0-0 2, Daley 6-15 1-2 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-80 6-16 75
DEPAUL (3-1)
Morrow 7-16 1-4 15, Church 4-8 3-3 12, Held 3-8 8-10 16, Morris 7-17 4-6 20, Rogers 0-6 5-5 5, Bekelja 3-5 2-2 8, Holmes 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-62 23-30 78
|Northwestern
|13
|25
|17
|20
|—
|75
|DePaul
|32
|13
|9
|24
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_Northwestern 3-18 (Walsh 0-2, Brown 2-8, Burton 1-6, Satterwhite 0-2), DePaul 5-16 (Church 1-2, Held 2-3, Morris 2-5, Rogers 0-3, Bekelja 0-2, Holmes 0-1). Assists_Northwestern 20 (Burton 6), DePaul 22 (Held 8). Fouled Out_Northwestern Burton. Rebounds_Northwestern 45 (Shaw 5-8), DePaul 47 (Morris 5-9). Total Fouls_Northwestern 18, DePaul 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,140.
