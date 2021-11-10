DePaul 97, Coppin St. 72

COPPIN ST. (0-1)
Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Titus 1-4 1-2 4, Cardaci 2-5 0-0 6, Hood 7-12 0-0 18, Tarke 4-9 2-2 11, Zarzuela 8-18 6-6 25, Steers 2-7 4-5 8, James 0-1 0-0 0, Lemovou 0-0 0-0 0, Conteh 0-1 0-0 0, Spurlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 13-15 72.
DEPAUL (0-0)
Gebrewhit 4-12 2-2 12, Johnson 6-11 0-0 13, Ongenda 4-5 2-2 10, Freeman-Liberty 8-18 7-9 25, Grant-Foster 3-6 2-2 9, Jones 10-20 1-3 23, McCauley 1-3 2-2 5, Anei 0-1 0-0 0, Favre 0-0 0-0 0, Medlock 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-76 16-20 97.
Halftime_DePaul 41-40. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 11-22 (Hood 4-4, Zarzuela 3-7, Cardaci 2-4, Tarke 1-2, Titus 1-3, Steers 0-2), DePaul 9-30 (Jones 2-4, Freeman-Liberty 2-6, Gebrewhit 2-9, Grant-Foster 1-2, McCauley 1-3, Johnson 1-5, Anei 0-1). Rebounds_Coppin St. 20 (Tarke 5), DePaul 48 (Jones 18). Assists_Coppin St. 11 (Hood 3), DePaul 17 (Freeman-Liberty 8). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 18, DePaul 14.
