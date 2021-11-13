DePaul 99, Cent. Michigan 66

CENT. MICHIGAN (0-1)
Henderson 3-7 0-0 7, Stafl 2-6 0-1 4, Lopez 3-9 2-2 10, Miller 2-9 5-5 9, Taylor 3-5 2-2 10, Jackson 2-7 4-4 10, Polk 5-6 1-6 11, Healy 1-4 0-0 3, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Pavrette 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 22-58 14-21 66.
DEPAUL (2-0)
Gebrewhit 5-7 3-3 15, Johnson 8-11 4-5 22, Jones 5-14 3-6 14, Ongenda 3-5 2-3 8, Freeman-Liberty 8-17 5-6 22, Anei 2-3 3-3 7, McCauley 4-5 2-2 11, Favre 0-2 0-0 0, Medlock 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 22-28 99.
Halftime_DePaul 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 8-23 (Taylor 2-3, Jackson 2-5, Lopez 2-5, Henderson 1-2, Healy 1-3, Stafl 0-1, Miller 0-2, Wade 0-2), DePaul 7-18 (Gebrewhit 2-3, Johnson 2-3, McCauley 1-2, Freeman-Liberty 1-4, Jones 1-4, Anei 0-1, Favre 0-1). Fouled Out_Ongenda. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 26 (Henderson 7), DePaul 40 (Jones, Freeman-Liberty 8). Assists_Cent. Michigan 11 (Miller 4), DePaul 12 (Freeman-Liberty 6). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 26, DePaul 21.
