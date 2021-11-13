On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

DePaul 99, Cent. Michigan 66

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:13 pm
< a min read
      

CENT. MICHIGAN (0-1)

Henderson 3-7 0-0 7, Stafl 2-6 0-1 4, Lopez 3-9 2-2 10, Miller 2-9 5-5 9, Taylor 3-5 2-2 10, Jackson 2-7 4-4 10, Polk 5-6 1-6 11, Healy 1-4 0-0 3, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Pavrette 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 22-58 14-21 66.

DEPAUL (2-0)

Gebrewhit 5-7 3-3 15, Johnson 8-11 4-5 22, Jones 5-14 3-6 14, Ongenda 3-5 2-3 8, Freeman-Liberty 8-17 5-6 22, Anei 2-3 3-3 7, McCauley 4-5 2-2 11, Favre 0-2 0-0 0, Medlock 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 22-28 99.

Halftime_DePaul 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 8-23 (Taylor 2-3, Jackson 2-5, Lopez 2-5, Henderson 1-2, Healy 1-3, Stafl 0-1, Miller 0-2, Wade 0-2), DePaul 7-18 (Gebrewhit 2-3, Johnson 2-3, McCauley 1-2, Freeman-Liberty 1-4, Jones 1-4, Anei 0-1, Favre 0-1). Fouled Out_Ongenda. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 26 (Henderson 7), DePaul 40 (Jones, Freeman-Liberty 8). Assists_Cent. Michigan 11 (Miller 4), DePaul 12 (Freeman-Liberty 6). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 26, DePaul 21.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell