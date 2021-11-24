On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

DePaul puts streak on line vs NKU

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 5:16 pm
1 min read
      

Northern Kentucky (2-2) vs. DePaul (4-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it takes on Northern Kentucky. Northern Kentucky fell 69-67 to Western Illinois on Monday. DePaul is coming off an 84-80 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The explosive Javon Freeman-Liberty has put up 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the way for the Blue Demons. Complementing Freeman-Liberty is David Jones, who is maintaining an average of 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Norse have been led by Adrian Nelson, who is averaging 9.8 points and 9.3 rebounds.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

CREATING OFFENSE: Freeman-Liberty has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Northern Kentucky’s Pivorius has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 47.8 percent of them, and is 6 for 13 over his past three games.

STREAK SCORING: DePaul has scored 88.3 points per game and allowed 72 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Blue Demons have averaged 28.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree