DePaul squares off against C. Michigan

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Central Michigan (0-1) vs. DePaul (1-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces Central Michigan in an early season matchup. Central Michigan came up short in a 78-68 game at Missouri on Tuesday. DePaul is coming off a 97-72 win at home over Coppin State on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan went 2-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those four games, the Chippewas gave up 80.5 points per game while scoring 77.8 per contest. DePaul went 2-0 in non-conference play, averaging 84 points and allowing 65 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

