DePaul tops Cent. Michigan 99-66

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 10:11 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty and Brandon Johnson scored 22 points apiece as DePaul romped past Central Michigan 99-66 on Saturday. Johnson also had eight rebounds.

Philmon Gebrewhit had 15 points and six rebounds for DePaul (2-0). David Jones added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Aundre Polk had 11 points for the Chippewas (0-2). Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 10 points. Brian Taylor had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

