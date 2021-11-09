On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

DePaul welcomes Coppin State in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 6:32 am
< a min read
      

Coppin State (0-0) vs. DePaul (0-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Coppin State Eagles. Coppin State went 9-13 last year, while DePaul ended up 5-14.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul limited its two non-conference opponents to an average of just 65 points per game last year. The Blue Demons offense put up 84 points per contest on their way to a 2-0 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Coppin State went 1-8 against non-conference schools last season.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran, Texas VA patient, celebrates 102nd birthday