Devils deal Panthers 2nd straight loss in regulation 7-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat Florida 7-3 Tuesday night, handing the Panthers a second-straight loss in regulation after they went 11 games without one.

Andreas Johnsson scored twice and defenseman P.K. Subban had the go-ahead goal as the Devils had their biggest offensive output of the season. Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha, Ty Smith and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Devils, who are off to a 6-3-2 start.

Sam Bennett, Aleksander Barkov and Owen Tippett scored for Florida. Barkov’s goal was the 189th of his career, passing Olli Jokinen for the most goals in Panthers franchise history.

Florida lost for the first time in regulation against the Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden after a 10-0-1 start.

RED WINGS 4, OILERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Vladislav Namestnikov scored in the first and second period, leading Detroit past Edmonton.

The Oilers had won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in franchise history. They went 0 for 2 on the power play after becoming the first team since Pittsburgh in 2007 to open a season with a power-play goal in 10 straight games.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and Moritz Seider scored into an empty net as the Red Wings won their third straight.

Jesse Puljujarvi scored on a breakaway with 34.2 seconds left in the second and Connor McDavid added his ninth goal of the season for Edmonton.

Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots in his season debut, filling in for Mikko Koskinen on the first night of a five-game road trip.

BRUINS 3, SENATORS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and Boston held on to beat short-handed Ottawa.

Brad Marchand and Derek Forbort also scored for the Bruins.

The Senators, who canceled practice Monday for precautionary reasons, were without five players and an assistant coach who have been placed on the COVID protocol list.

David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy each had two assists, and Jeremy Swayman finished with 24 saves for the Bruins, who won for the 200th time under coach Bruce Cassidy and improved to 5-0 at home this season.

Zach Sanford and Nikita Zaitsev scored for Ottawa. Matt Murray stopped 33 shots for the Senators, who lost their fifth straight and for the eighth time in nine games.

HURRICANES 2, LIGHTNING 1, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Martin Necas scored from the left circle 3:26 into overtime and Carolina won its 10th game of the season.

Carolina also got a goal from Teuvo Teravainen.

The Hurricanes (10-1-1) set a team record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins. Carolina had its season-opening, nine-game winning streak end Saturday in a 5-2 loss at Florida.

Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning, who are 4-0-2 in the past six games.

Both goalies, Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy (29 saves) and Carolina’s Frederik Andersen (17 saves) had strong performances.

