Dingle scores 24 to lift Penn past Bucknell 73-68

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 4:54 pm
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Dingle had 24 points as Penn narrowly beat Bucknell 73-68 on Sunday.

Jelani Williams had 17 points for Penn (1-2). Clark Slajchert added 13 points.

Andrew Funk scored a career-high 32 points for the Bison (0-2). Elvin Edmonds IV added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

