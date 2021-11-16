On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Dishman leads Middle Tennessee over Winthrop 76-65

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 11:50 pm
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Dishman had 16 points as Middle Tennessee got past Winthrop 76-65 on Tuesday night.

Donovan Sims had 16 points for Middle Tennessee (3-0).

Josh Corbin had 14 points for the Eagles (2-1). D.J. Burns Jr. added 14 points. Cory Hightower had 10 points.

