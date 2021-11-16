On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Division III Concordia defeats Incarnate Word 82-78

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 11:55 pm
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Luis Gonzales, Antoine Henderson and Alexander Estrada scored 16 points apiece as Concordia of Texas narrowly beat Incarnate Word 82-78 on Tuesday night.

Trevon Hester added 15 points for the Tornados. Concordia led by 12 points with just over four minutes left in the game.

Josh Morgan scored a career-high 28 points for the Cardinals (0-3). Drew Lutz added 12 points. Robert Glasper had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Maj. Gen. Randy Castro awarded de Fleury Medal