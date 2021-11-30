Trending:
Dixie St. 99, Bethesda 61

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 11:42 pm
BETHESDA (0-3)

Blount 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 2-13 5-6 9, Estes 1-4 0-1 2, Allen 1-4 2-2 5, Clark 1-5 0-0 2, Skipper 4-8 1-2 9, Goodlow 5-15 1-3 14, Bulger 1-2 1-2 3, Burton 2-4 0-0 5, Herndon 2-3 0-0 4, Stein 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 0-4 1-1 1, Slaton 0-2 0-0 0, Porta 1-1 0-0 3, Yasunobo 0-1 1-2 1, Bogdan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-70 12-19 61.

DIXIE ST. (2-5)

Leter 1-4 1-2 4, Schofield 9-9 0-0 18, Gilbert 1-6 0-0 2, Gooden 3-7 2-4 8, Staine 3-7 3-3 10, Mulibea 4-9 4-4 14, Allfrey 5-5 5-5 15, Nicolds 3-5 0-0 6, Gonsalves 1-4 3-4 5, Barnes 3-5 0-0 7, Pope 2-5 1-2 5, Elniel 1-3 0-0 3, Hatch 0-2 2-2 2, Bohls 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-71 21-26 99.

Halftime_Dixie St. 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 7-36 (Goodlow 3-9, Porta 1-1, Stein 1-1, Allen 1-2, Burton 1-3, Herndon 0-1, Yasunobo 0-1, Blount 0-2, Slaton 0-2, Williams 0-2, Skipper 0-3, Clark 0-4, Carter 0-5), Dixie St. 6-24 (Mulibea 2-6, Barnes 1-1, Leter 1-2, Staine 1-2, Elniel 1-3, Gonsalves 0-1, Nicolds 0-1, Pope 0-2, Gilbert 0-3, Gooden 0-3). Fouled Out_Carter, Burton. Rebounds_Bethesda 27 (Carter 6), Dixie St. 56 (Allfrey 10). Assists_Bethesda 9 (Skipper, Burton 3), Dixie St. 25 (Gooden 5). Total Fouls_Bethesda 20, Dixie St. 15. A_1,501 (4,779).

