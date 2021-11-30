Trending:
Doherty leads Northeastern over Detroit 66-56

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 9:35 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty had 17 points and 15 rebounds as Northeastern topped Detroit 66-56 on Tuesday night. Jason Strong added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.

Jahmyl Telfort had 15 points for Northeastern (4-4). Vito Cubrilo added 12 points.

Antoine Davis had 23 points for the Titans (0-6), who have now lost six consecutive games to start the season. Madut Akec added 10 points. Prince Oduro had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

