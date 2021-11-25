Doherty, Northeastern visit Harvard

Northeastern (3-3) vs. Harvard (4-2)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Chris Doherty and Northeastern will battle Chris Ledlum and Harvard. The senior Doherty has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12 over his last five games. Ledlum, a junior, is averaging 17 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Huskies are led by seniors Doherty and Shaquille Walters. Doherty has averaged 12.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while Walters has recorded 13 points and six rebounds per contest. The Crimson have been anchored by Ledlum and Noah Kirkwood, who are scoring 17.5 and 17.3 per game, respectively.CLUTCH CHRIS: Ledlum has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Harvard has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 91 points while giving up 68.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Crimson have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Harvard has an assist on 50 of 96 field goals (52.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Northeastern has assists on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an average of 81.5 points per game. The Crimson have averaged 85.3 points per game over their last three games.

