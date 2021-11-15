Doss leads SIU-Edwardsville over Knox 75-37

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 75-37 win over Knox on Monday night.

Ray’Sean Taylor had 13 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-2). Desmond Polk added 10 points and six rebounds. Shamar Wright had six rebounds.

Duane Goodman had 10 points for the Prairie Fire.

