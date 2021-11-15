On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Doss leads SIU-Edwardsville over Knox 75-37

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 11:57 pm
< a min read
      

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 75-37 win over Knox on Monday night.

Ray’Sean Taylor had 13 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-2). Desmond Polk added 10 points and six rebounds. Shamar Wright had six rebounds.

Duane Goodman had 10 points for the Prairie Fire.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

