Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Predators

November 3, 2021 11:54 pm
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist to take the NHL scoring lead — a point ahead of teammate Connor McDavid — and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Draisaitl has 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists. McDavid assisted on both of Draisaitl’s goals.

Kailer Yamamoto, Devin Shore and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored, and Mikko Koskinen made 31 saves to help the Western Conference-leading Oilers improve to 8-1-0.

Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville, and Conor Ingram stopped 24 shots. The Predators had won four in a row.

Nashville opened a six-game trip — and a stretch of nine of 10 on the road — on Tuesday night with a 3-2 overtime victory in Calgary.

Edmonton opened the scoring seven minutes in on its lethal power play, with Draisaitl wiring a one-timer to the top corner and past Ingram. The Predators tied it 11 seconds later, with Duchene electing to shoot on a 2-on-1.

The Oilers regained the lead 1:27 into the second period after a big bounce came out to Yamamoto. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked up his NHL-leading 13th assist on the play.

Edmonton made it 3-1 four minutes into the third when McDavid dropped a puck back to Draisaitl. The Oilers padded their lead 1:18 later after a Nashville giveaway led to Shore’s goal. Nashville got one back with four minutes left on Johansen’s power-play goal, but Puljujarvi’s empty-netter put it away.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Vancouver on Friday night.

Oilers: Host New York Rangers on Friday night.

