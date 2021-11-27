Drake, N. Texas meet in Kissimmee

North Texas (2-3) vs. Drake (3-2)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas is set to take on Drake in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Drake lost 80-71 to Alabama in its most recent game, while North Texas came up short in a 69-63 game against Miami in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Tremell Murphy is putting up 13.8 points and seven rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Complementing Murphy is Tucker DeVries, who is producing 11.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Mean Green have been led by Tylor Perry, who is averaging 17.8 points and two steals.TERRIFIC TYLOR: Perry has connected on 51.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mean Green have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Drake has an assist on 32 of 81 field goals (39.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while North Texas has assists on 33 of 65 field goals (50.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is rated second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.8 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.