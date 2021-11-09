Drexel 103, Neumann 74

NEUMANN (0-0)
James 1-4 0-0 2, Speller 1-6 0-0 2, Vaughns 4-6 1-2 9, Norwood 9-21 3-3 29, Rawls 4-11 2-3 10, Lewis 3-5 0-0 6, Ju.Smith 0-2 1-2 1, McShane 1-2 0-0 2, Unegbh 2-4 0-0 4, Keita 1-1 0-0 2, Kortue 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 1-1 3-3 5, Jo.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Wingard 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 28-65 10-14 74.
DREXEL (0-0)
J.Butler 7-8 2-5 16, Okros 1-4 0-0 3, Bell 6-12 0-1 14, Wynter 6-7 1-2 13, Martin 5-8 1-1 13, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Juric 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 2-5 6-6 10, Oden 4-8 0-0 12, Washington 3-7 0-0 7, House 1-2 2-2 5, T.Butler 1-3 0-0 2, Atsuren 0-1 0-0 0, Wang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-72 12-17 103.
Halftime_Drexel 44-29. 3-Point Goals_Neumann 8-20 (Norwood 8-15, Lewis 0-1, Speller 0-1, Rawls 0-3), Drexel 11-33 (Oden 4-6, Martin 2-4, Bell 2-6, House 1-2, Okros 1-4, Washington 1-5, Atsuren 0-1, T.Butler 0-1, Wynter 0-1, Brown 0-3). Rebounds_Neumann 32 (James 9), Drexel 36 (Williams 7). Assists_Neumann 10 (Rawls 3), Drexel 24 (Wynter 8). Total Fouls_Neumann 17, Drexel 12. A_1,846 (2,509).
