Drexel 78, Saint Joseph’s 75

DREXEL (2-1)

J.Butler 7-12 7-10 23, Okros 2-3 2-2 8, Bell 4-5 2-2 10, Wynter 8-18 5-6 22, Martin 1-4 1-3 3, Juric 1-3 0-0 2, Oden 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 2-5 1-2 5, T.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 18-25 78.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (2-1)

Funk 6-12 3-3 18, Reynolds 3-6 6-7 13, Obinna 3-5 2-2 8, Hall 9-19 1-2 20, Klaczek 2-5 0-0 4, Bishop 0-1 0-0 0, C.Brown 2-7 0-1 4, Coleman 2-3 1-2 6, Forrest 0-1 0-0 0, Jansson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 13-17 75.

Halftime_Drexel 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 6-9 (J.Butler 2-2, Okros 2-3, Oden 1-1, Wynter 1-2, Juric 0-1), Saint Joseph’s 6-19 (Funk 3-5, Coleman 1-2, Reynolds 1-2, Hall 1-7, C.Brown 0-1, Forrest 0-1, Klaczek 0-1). Fouled Out_Obinna. Rebounds_Drexel 31 (J.Butler 11), Saint Joseph’s 30 (Hall 7). Assists_Drexel 15 (Wynter 6), Saint Joseph’s 13 (Hall 6). Total Fouls_Drexel 17, Saint Joseph’s 20. A_1,669 (4,200).

