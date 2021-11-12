Duke 70, Dayton 56

DUKE (2-0)
Gordon 5-10 0-0 15, Williams 5-6 0-2 10, Balogun 4-11 0-0 9, de Jesus 2-7 0-0 4, Taylor 2-7 7-8 11, Akinbode-James 2-5 1-3 5, Finklea-Guity 0-0 0-0 0, Goodchild 0-1 0-0 0, Green 1-2 0-0 3, Day-Wilson 5-7 0-2 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 8-15 70
DAYTON (1-1)
Whitehead 0-1 0-0 0, Bradshaw 2-3 2-2 6, Cook 8-17 1-2 18, Giacone 7-17 1-2 15, Whalen 4-16 4-4 13, Perez 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Magassa 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 8-10 56
|Duke
|24
|17
|13
|16
|—
|70
|Dayton
|14
|18
|14
|10
|—
|56
3-Point Goals_Duke 10-26 (Gordon 5-10, Balogun 1-4, de Jesus 0-2, Taylor 0-3, Goodchild 0-1, Green 1-1, Day-Wilson 3-5), Dayton 2-11 (Cook 1-1, Giacone 0-3, Whalen 1-6, Perry 0-1). Assists_Duke 17 (de Jesus 6), Dayton 11 (Cook 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Duke 38 (Taylor 4-7), Dayton 32 (Whalen 4-7). Total Fouls_Duke 16, Dayton 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,570.
