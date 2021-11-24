Trending:
Duke 73, Appalachian St. 65

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 9:41 pm
APPALACHIAN ST. (3-3)

Allesch 5-11 0-0 13, Alston 3-7 0-0 7, Bigott 1-3 0-2 2, Porter 8-14 0-0 19, Sanders 8-17 3-4 19, Gilbert 1-1 0-0 2, Bertolina 0-0 0-0 0, Carver 1-2 0-0 3, Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Locke 0-0 0-2 0, Schloss 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 3-8 65

DUKE (5-0)

Gordon 6-7 5-6 21, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Balogun 2-4 0-0 4, de Jesus 2-3 0-0 5, Taylor 3-10 0-0 7, Akinbode-James 2-3 0-0 4, Finklea-Guity 4-5 3-4 11, Goodchild 1-4 0-0 2, Day-Wilson 6-10 0-1 14, Volker 1-7 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-56 9-13 73

Appalachian St. 10 24 13 18 65
Duke 13 15 33 12 73

3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 8-18 (Allesch 3-6, Alston 1-2, Bigott 0-2, Porter 3-4, Sanders 0-2, Carver 1-2), Duke 8-19 (Gordon 4-5, Balogun 0-1, de Jesus 1-1, Taylor 1-5, Goodchild 0-1, Day-Wilson 2-4, Volker 0-2). Assists_Appalachian St. 13 (Bigott 4), Duke 16 (Taylor 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 23 (Porter 1-6), Duke 41 (Balogun 3-6). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 15, Duke 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,533.

