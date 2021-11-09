Trending:
Duquesne 73, Rider 61

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 9:13 pm
RIDER (0-0)

James 0-0 0-0 0, Ogemuno-Johnson 0-0 0-0 2, Vaughn 0-0 0-0 13, Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 3, McKeithan 0-0 0-0 0, Altman 0-0 0-0 0, Pope 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, McGlone 0-0 0-0 0, Smalls 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 18.

DUQUESNE (0-0)

Easley 5-10 2-2 16, Williams 6-9 0-0 14, Ayers 3-7 5-5 12, Okani 1-7 4-4 7, Spears 5-12 2-2 14, Acuff 2-7 0-0 6, Larson 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Bekelja 0-1 0-0 0, Hima 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 13-13 73.

Halftime_Rider 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Rider 0-0 (), Duquesne 12-30 (Easley 4-8, Acuff 2-3, Williams 2-3, Spears 2-6, Okani 1-2, Ayers 1-4, Bekelja 0-1, Larson 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_Rider 12 (Ogemuno-Johnson 12), Duquesne 30 (Williams, Ayers 6). Assists_Rider 3 (Altman 2), Duquesne 15 (Spears 7). Total Fouls_Rider 0, Duquesne 13. A_2,276 (19,758).

